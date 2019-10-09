OPP ceremony honours officers and citizens for acts of bravery

Send this page to someone via email

OPP officers from across Eastern Ontario were recognized for their acts of courage and dedicated years of service.

A total of 250 people were handed awards throughout the ceremony, including OPP officers, paramedics, RCMP officers and citizens from local communities who have saved the lives of complete strangers. Dozens of stories were shared throughout the ceremony as each individual was handed an award.

One that stood out was Jay Crowell, who was given the commissioner’s citation for bravery.

In January, Crowell saved two men who fell through the ice on the Bay of Quinte after they spent the day ice fishing. After hearing their cries for help, he rushed to pull them from under the ice. Though it was a challenge, Crowell was able to get both men out of the water and walked one kilometre to dry land, pulling the two men on a sled.

“I feel very proud… being able to tell the few people that I did and seeing how excited they were really makes it a very humbling experience for sure,” says Crowell. Tweet This

“It’s a chance to thank people in the community as well as officers for the work that they do that sometimes goes unnoticed,” said Const. Lori Lobinowich, community safety media relations officer at the Lanark County OPP in Perth. Tweet This

Other officers were also recognized for their outstanding achievements, their role in investigations, and were thanked for their contributions to communities in the eastern region.