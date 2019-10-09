Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

OPP ceremony honours officers and citizens for acts of bravery

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 9:09 pm
OPP awards ceremony honours officers and citizens for their acts of bravery
Every day the Ontario provincial police work to keep our communities safe. This afternoon, OPP officers were recognized for facing situations that most of us cannot begin to fathom.

OPP officers from across Eastern Ontario were recognized for their acts of courage and dedicated years of service.

A total of 250 people were handed awards throughout the ceremony, including OPP officers, paramedics, RCMP officers and citizens from local communities who have saved the lives of complete strangers. Dozens of stories were shared throughout the ceremony as each individual was handed an award.

One that stood out was Jay Crowell, who was given the commissioner’s citation for bravery.

In January, Crowell saved two men who fell through the ice on the Bay of Quinte after they spent the day ice fishing. After hearing their cries for help, he rushed to pull them from under the ice. Though it was a challenge, Crowell was able to get both men out of the water and walked one kilometre to dry land, pulling the two men on a sled.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel very proud… being able to tell the few people that I did and seeing how excited they were really makes it a very humbling experience for sure,” says Crowell.

Tweet This

READ MORE: Widow of OPP officer shares story of heartbreaking loss to give strength to others

 

 

“It’s a chance to thank people in the community as well as officers for the work that they do that sometimes goes unnoticed,” said Const. Lori Lobinowich, community safety media relations officer at the Lanark County OPP in Perth.

Tweet This

Other officers were also recognized for their outstanding achievements, their role in investigations, and were thanked for their contributions to communities in the eastern region.

READ MORE: ‘You are not alone:’ Cop suicides prompt tearful plea from Ontario union leader

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OPPKingstonCommunity Safetylife savingSmith FallsachievementActs of braveryEastern Ontario OfficersOPP awards ceremonyOPP Eastern RegionYears of service
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.