Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan RCMP officer walks 239 kilometres for PTSD awareness

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 7:30 pm
RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer began his 239-kilometre journey for PTSD awareness among first responders on Sunday morning. It ended Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer began his 239-kilometre journey for PTSD awareness among first responders on Sunday morning. It ended Tuesday afternoon. Megan Turcato / Global News

A B.C. police officer walked 239 kilometres this week to raise mental health awareness.

The journey for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer began on Sunday morning, at 7 a.m., and ended Tuesday afternoon, at 3:32 p.m.

During that 56.5-hour stretch, Farrer walked a continuous loop along the Okanagan Rail Trail and around Wood Lake. The goal of the walk was to also reduce mental health stigma associated with post-traumatic stress disorders among first responders.

READ MORE: Okanagan Mountie walking 60 hours for first responder PTSD awareness

“I am absolutely amazed and thankful for all of the support from both inside and outside of the RCMP organization,” Farrer said upon completing his walk.

“Although I am tired and sore, I am extremely grateful for the awareness raised, as a result of the walk, surrounding operational stress injuries among first responders. It’s a conversation we must keep having to support one another.”

Story continues below advertisement
Rolling barrage of bikers makes pit stop in Kelowna
Rolling barrage of bikers makes pit stop in Kelowna

On Day 2, Farrer was joined by friend and college Sgt. Maj. Sebastien Lavoie, who also walked the remaining 100 kilometres. The two walked through a Monday evening storm, with Vernon RCMP stating “the two kept moving and knew what they were experiencing is nothing compared to the realities of those with mental health disorders on a daily basis.”

On Wednesday, B.C. RCMP deputy commissioner Jennifer Strachen congratulated Farrer for “undertaking this incredible initiative,” adding “it is extremely important that we continue the conversation surrounding operational stress injuries so that we are able to get the necessary assistance to people in need.

“Sgt. Farrer’s efforts will help to bring much-needed attention to the topic and reduce the stigma.”

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPPoliceOkanaganMental HealthNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpBC RCMPAwarenessokanagan rail trailMental Health Awarenesswood lake
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.