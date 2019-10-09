Menu

World

Turkey announces offensive into northeastern Syria

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 9:30 am
Updated October 9, 2019 9:40 am
Turkish jets take off as operation to northeast Syria begins
WATCH: Turkish jets take off as operation to northeast Syria begins

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Twitter Wednesday that the Turkish offensive into northeast Syria has started.

Erdogan dubbed the operation as “#OperationPeaceSpring,” in his tweet.

“We will preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists,” he wrote.

He added the operation aims to eradicate “the threat of terror” against Turkey.

Hours before Erdogan’s announcement, Syrian Kurish forces warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” and called for mobilization.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

