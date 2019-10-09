Menu

Canada

Another door malfunction halts Ottawa’s LRT Wednesday morning

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 9:49 am
Another door malfunction halted Ottawa's Confederation Line on Wednesday morning.
Another door malfunction halted Ottawa's Confederation Line on Wednesday morning. Amelia Howell / Twitter

A second day of delays hit Ottawa’s Confederation Line on Wednesday morning, prompting OC Transpo to call in reinforcement buses.

According to OC Transpo, the delay was caused by a door malfunction on a train travelling along the line. The initial call for service came in at 8:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Door malfunction causes cascading backup on Ottawa LRT

Later that morning, OC Transpo brought in bus service to alleviate the bottleneck at Tunney’s Pasture station. Passengers on the trains were asked to disembark and instead hop on a bus to get downtown.

Some commuters elected to walk instead of wait.

The Confederation Line returned to full service an hour later.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday morning, a similar delay was also caused by a door malfunction, with the train in question needing to be taken out of service to fix the issue.

According to OC Transpo boss John Manconi, when a train in the centre of the line is in need of repairs, other trains need to be moved in order for that train to be taken off the line.

READ MORE: City of Ottawa pens deal with local coffee company for shops in LRT stations

“Door faults, or any issue that cannot be repaired or addressed on the spot and which cause the train to become immobilized, require the use of a diversion line to detour trains around the obstacle until the affected train can be moved off the line,” said Manconi in a letter to riders after Tuesday’s delay.

