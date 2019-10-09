Another door malfunction halts Ottawa’s LRT Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A second day of delays hit Ottawa’s Confederation Line on Wednesday morning, prompting OC Transpo to call in reinforcement buses.

According to OC Transpo, the delay was caused by a door malfunction on a train travelling along the line. The initial call for service came in at 8:15 a.m.

Update 8:16AM: Service delays can be expected due to door fault. Updates to follow. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) October 9, 2019

Later that morning, OC Transpo brought in bus service to alleviate the bottleneck at Tunney’s Pasture station. Passengers on the trains were asked to disembark and instead hop on a bus to get downtown.

Some commuters elected to walk instead of wait.

Thought I’d swing by Tunney’s on my ride to work. Riders are expressing their feelings to me in no uncertain terms as they walk by. pic.twitter.com/S4IXO4s8D0 — Jeff Leiper (@JLeiper) October 9, 2019

The Confederation Line returned to full service an hour later.

On Tuesday morning, a similar delay was also caused by a door malfunction, with the train in question needing to be taken out of service to fix the issue.

According to OC Transpo boss John Manconi, when a train in the centre of the line is in need of repairs, other trains need to be moved in order for that train to be taken off the line.

“Door faults, or any issue that cannot be repaired or addressed on the spot and which cause the train to become immobilized, require the use of a diversion line to detour trains around the obstacle until the affected train can be moved off the line,” said Manconi in a letter to riders after Tuesday’s delay.

Kudos to the staff at Tunney’s giving calm and clear directions to R1 bus service! #OCTranspo #LRT #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/SMMB9rFAh5 — Amelia Howell (@cinemeIia) October 9, 2019