More snow for B.C.’s Southern Interior mountain passes: Environment Canada

Special weather statements for snow are in effect for several mountain passes through B.C.’s Southern Interior.
According to Environment Canada, snow is expected Tuesday as a cold front, accompanied by strong, gusty winds, sweeps down from the north.
The special weather statements include the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, the Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers) and Highway 3 (Allison Pass).
The national weather service noted that 10 centimetres fell overnight along the Coquihalla between Merritt and Kamloops.
Regions under the statements include the Fraser Valley, the Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen, Okanagan, Shuswap, West and East Columbia and Yoho Park.
“Snowfall accumulations at this time are forecast to be from 5 to 10 cm,” said Environment Canada. “However, local accumulations greater than 10 cm are possible.
“Uncertainty remains about how much moisture will be available once road surfaces get sufficiently cold to allow snow to accumulate.”
