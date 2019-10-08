Menu

Weather

More snow for B.C.’s Southern Interior mountain passes: Environment Canada

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 3:24 pm
Road conditions at the summit of the Okanagan Connector on Tuesday morning. Environment Canada is forecasting 5 to 10 cm of snow on Tuesday as a cold front, accompanied by strong, gusty winds, sweeps down from the north.
Road conditions at the summit of the Okanagan Connector on Tuesday morning. Environment Canada is forecasting 5 to 10 cm of snow on Tuesday as a cold front, accompanied by strong, gusty winds, sweeps down from the north. DriveBC

Special weather statements for snow are in effect for several mountain passes through B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to Environment Canada, snow is expected Tuesday as a cold front, accompanied by strong, gusty winds, sweeps down from the north.

The special weather statements include the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, the Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers) and Highway 3 (Allison Pass).

The national weather service noted that 10 centimetres fell overnight along the Coquihalla between Merritt and Kamloops.

READ MORE: More snow on the way for mountain highways in and out of the Okanagan

Regions under the statements include the Fraser Valley, the Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen, Okanagan, Shuswap, West and East Columbia and Yoho Park.

Regions under the statements include the Fraser Valley, the Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen, Okanagan, Shuswap, West and East Columbia and Yoho Park. Environment Canada
Road conditions at Sunday Summit, between Hope and Princeton along Highway 3.
Road conditions at Sunday Summit, between Hope and Princeton along Highway 3. DriveBC

“Snowfall accumulations at this time are forecast to be from 5 to 10 cm,” said Environment Canada. “However, local accumulations greater than 10 cm are possible.

Story continues below advertisement

“Uncertainty remains about how much moisture will be available once road surfaces get sufficiently cold to allow snow to accumulate.”

Kelowna Weather Forecast: October 7
Kelowna Weather Forecast: October 7
