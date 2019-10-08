Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges including sexual assault and forcible confinement following an investigation on Monday.

Police say that on Monday a man forcibly confined and sexually assaulted an individual at a property on Medical Drive.

As a result of an investigation, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released.

