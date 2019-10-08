Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 2:39 pm
A Peterborough man has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.
A Peterborough man has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

A Peterborough man is facing charges including sexual assault and forcible confinement following an investigation on Monday.

READ MORE: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Sask., Cobourg police say

Police say that on Monday a man forcibly confined and sexually assaulted an individual at a property on Medical Drive.

Three teens plead guilty in St. Michael's sex assault scandal
Three teens plead guilty in St. Michael’s sex assault scandal

As a result of an investigation, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released.

