Climate protesters from Extinction Rebellion scale Jacques Cartier Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled the structure of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge Tuesday, forcing the authorities to close traffic as they mounted an operation to get them down.

READ MORE: Does driving less (or not at all) actually help the environment?

Three activists climbed onto the bridge over the Saint Lawrence River at 6 a.m. and were up there for a few hours before surrendering without incident.

Jacques-Cartier bridge has been reopened to traffic, after being closed for the majority of the morning rush hour. #MTL pic.twitter.com/181cSwHdTY — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) October 8, 2019

Police gradually had to block off lanes on the bridge before shutting it completely 90 minutes after the protest began.

READ MORE: Make Earth carbon neutral by 2050, UN chief urges at summit

A specialized Montreal fire department unit climbed the structure to ensure the protesters’ safety and convince them to come down.

Story continues below advertisement

Three activists climbed onto the bridge over the Saint Lawrence River at 6 a.m. and were up there for a few hours before surrendering without incident. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

Quebec provincial police say the three people — two women and one man — were arrested and will meet with investigators.

In a statement, the group said its aim is to press governments to accept the climate crisis and make policy in line with existing scientific data.

The protest caused massive traffic snarls, as the span is a major link between Montreal and its suburbs to the south. Traffic was restored just after 8:30 a.m.

WATCH BELOW: Extinction Rebellion protesters across Canada demand climate action

2:41 Extinction Rebellion protesters across Canada demand climate action Extinction Rebellion protesters across Canada demand climate action

On Monday, Extinction Rebellion members blocked bridges in Halifax, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver as part of a global effort to lobby for more urgent action against climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Here’s where the federal parties stand on the carbon tax

Founded in Britain last year, Extinction Rebellion, also known as XR, now has chapters in some 50 countries. The group said the protests Monday were taking place in 60 cities worldwide.

Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled the structure of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge Tuesday. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News