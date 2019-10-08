Menu

Environment

Climate protesters from Extinction Rebellion scale Jacques Cartier Bridge

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 9:42 am
Updated October 8, 2019 9:51 am
Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled the structure of Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge Tuesday.
Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled the structure of Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge Tuesday.

Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled the structure of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge Tuesday, forcing the authorities to close traffic as they mounted an operation to get them down.

READ MORE: Does driving less (or not at all) actually help the environment?

Three activists climbed onto the bridge over the Saint Lawrence River at 6 a.m. and were up there for a few hours before surrendering without incident.

Police gradually had to block off lanes on the bridge before shutting it completely 90 minutes after the protest began.

READ MORE: Make Earth carbon neutral by 2050, UN chief urges at summit

A specialized Montreal fire department unit climbed the structure to ensure the protesters’ safety and convince them to come down.

Three activists climbed onto the bridge over the Saint Lawrence River at 6 a.m. and were up there for a few hours before surrendering without incident.
Three activists climbed onto the bridge over the Saint Lawrence River at 6 a.m. and were up there for a few hours before surrendering without incident.

Quebec provincial police say the three people — two women and one man — were arrested and will meet with investigators.

In a statement, the group said its aim is to press governments to accept the climate crisis and make policy in line with existing scientific data.

The protest caused massive traffic snarls, as the span is a major link between Montreal and its suburbs to the south. Traffic was restored just after 8:30 a.m.

WATCH BELOW: Extinction Rebellion protesters across Canada demand climate action

Extinction Rebellion protesters across Canada demand climate action
Extinction Rebellion protesters across Canada demand climate action

On Monday, Extinction Rebellion members blocked bridges in Halifax, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver as part of a global effort to lobby for more urgent action against climate change.

READ MORE: Here’s where the federal parties stand on the carbon tax

Founded in Britain last year, Extinction Rebellion, also known as XR, now has chapters in some 50 countries. The group said the protests Monday were taking place in 60 cities worldwide.

Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled the structure of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge Tuesday.
Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled the structure of Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge Tuesday.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Sureté du QuébecMontreal Fire Departmentsaint lawrence riverJacques Cartier Bridgeextinction rebellionJacques Cartier Bridge blockedJacques Cartier Bridge protest
