Those Old Radio Shows October 25-26

Friday, Oct. 25:

Hour 1: Jack Benny – The Nightmares of Fred Allen; Fibber McGee & Molly – Masquerade Ball

Hour 2: Mercury Theater – Dracula

Hour 3: Inner Sanctum – A Corpse for Halloween; Life of Riley – Haunted House

Hour 4: Great Gildersleeve – Halloween Party; Aldrich Family – Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 26:

Hour 1: The Weird Circle – Frankenstein; Our Miss Brooks – Halloween Party

Hour 2: Great Gildersleeve – Halloween Party 431031; Burns & Allen – Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Burns

Hour 3: Orson Welles – War of the Worlds

Hour 4: Ozzie & Harriet – Halloween; Father Knows Best – Halloween Blues

Hour 5: Fibber Mcgee & Molly – Gildersleeve’s Halloween Party; Jack Benny – Jack Throws a Halloween Party