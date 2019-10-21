Menu

Those Old Radio Shows October 25-26

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 12:00 pm

Friday, Oct. 25:

Hour 1: Jack Benny – The Nightmares of Fred Allen; Fibber McGee & Molly – Masquerade Ball
Hour 2: Mercury Theater – Dracula
Hour 3: Inner Sanctum – A Corpse for Halloween; Life of Riley – Haunted House
Hour 4: Great Gildersleeve – Halloween Party; Aldrich Family – Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 26:

Hour 1: The Weird Circle – Frankenstein; Our Miss Brooks – Halloween Party
Hour 2: Great Gildersleeve – Halloween Party 431031; Burns & Allen – Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Burns
Hour 3: Orson Welles – War of the Worlds
Hour 4: Ozzie & Harriet – Halloween; Father Knows Best – Halloween Blues
Hour 5: Fibber Mcgee & Molly – Gildersleeve’s Halloween Party; Jack Benny – Jack Throws a Halloween Party

