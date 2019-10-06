Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

French conservative groups protest bill on widening access to IVF

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 6, 2019 8:38 am
Conservative groups protest bill on widening access to IVF

Conservative activists are gathering in Paris to protest a French bill that would give lesbian couples and single women access to in vitro fertilization and related procedures.

Traditional Catholic groups and far-right activists who held mass demonstrations against France’s legalization of gay marriage in 2013 organized Sunday’s protest, arguing that it deprives children of the right to a father.

READ MORE: ‘Living hell’: 2 couples suing fertility clinic after embryo mixup

LGBT activists and left-wing groups plan a counter-demonstration, and police have blocked off several streets in Paris to prevent violence.

Several other countries already offer assisted reproduction to lesbians and single women but French law currently allows it only for infertile heterosexual couples.

The bill is part of a broader bioethics draft law under debate at the National Assembly. France’s health care system would cover the cost of the procedures for all women under 43.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
FranceParisIVFIn Vitro Fertilizationivf protests ParisIVF reform bill ParisLa Manif Pour TousLa Manif Pour Tous IVFprotests paris ivf
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.