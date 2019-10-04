Menu

Crime

Woman found dead in Surrey home, homicide team takes over investigation

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 11:09 pm
Surrey RCMP and homicide investigators outside a Newton home on Oct. 4, 2019, where a woman was found dead and a man was arrested.
Surrey RCMP and homicide investigators outside a Newton home on Oct. 4, 2019, where a woman was found dead and a man was arrested. Shane MacKichan

A woman was found dead inside a Surrey home in what appears to be a homicide, police said Friday.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the 5800-block of 122 Street in the Newton area around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a deceased woman.

Police say the incident was contained to the home and there’s no risk to public safety.

A man was arrested at the scene in connection to the incident and taken into custody, where he remains.

RCMP say the suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other, but would not say what their relationship is.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and no charges have been laid. The victim has also not been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of death has not been determined.

Investigators also don’t believe the incident is gang-related.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to take over the investigation, but have not yet commented.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
