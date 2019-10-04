Menu

Health

Sask. flu shot clinics begin week of Oct. 21

By Staff Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 4:07 pm
In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot.
In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot. AP Photo/David Goldman

Flu season is nearly here, so starting the week of Oct. 21, provincial residents with a Saskatchewan health card can get their free flu shot at public clinics, pharmacies, and some physician and nurse practitioner offices.

“Although there have been delays in the delivery of this year’s influenza vaccine, the Ministry of Health has confirmed with Health Canada that Saskatchewan will receive the vaccine to support the provincial program start date the week of October 21,” Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

READ MORE: Poll: 4 in 10 Sask. residents won’t get the flu shot this year

The shot is recommended for people considered high risk. This includes seniors, children under the age of five, pregnant women, and those with underlying chronic health conditions.

Pharmacists are able to administer the shot for people older than five during home visits and in congregate living situations. Kids under five and non-Saskatchewan residents can be vaccinated at public health clinics.

READ MORE: National flu vaccine delay causing Manitoba to reduce orders

Because October 21 is the same day as the federal election, some community clinics will be opening later in the week than Monday. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) website contains a full list of clinics and when they are open.

The full list of 340 pharmacies offering free flu shots can be found at the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan’s website.

Sask HealthInfluenzaFlu ShotFlu SeasonSaskatchewan Health AuthorityFlu ClinicDr. Saqib Shahab
