Saskatchewan weather outlook: windy weekend, snow risk returns soon

Gusty winds with a push of warm air for the first weekend of October, but the snow risk returns next week.

September 2019

Regina saw a very wet September with a whopping 78.5 millimetres being recorded at the airport, which is an impressive 239 per cent of the normal.

Temperatures trended a degree colder than normal in Regina throughout the month.

Temperatures were cooler and way wetter than normal in September in Regina. SkyTracker Weather

September 2019 was warmer and wetter than normal in Saskatoon with temperatures trending about a degree above average.

A major winter wallop on the final day of the month helped bring precipitation totals to above seasonal values, with 112 per cent of the normal values recorded at the airport.

September 2019 was warmer and wetter than normal in Saskatoon. SkyTracker Weather

Weather forecast

Friday

A breezy wind picked up Friday morning in Saskatoon and Regina with gusts pushing upwards of 40 to 50 km/h at times as clouds lingered in both cities to start the day with some light drizzle reported in Regina.

Sunshine kicks back into Saskatoon on Friday afternoon with a daytime high in the low teens as clouds linger in Regina with temperatures aiming to make it into double digits as the gusty wind continues.

Friday night

Clouds linger in Regina on Friday night as conditions cool into low single digits with clearing conditions in Saskatoon as the mercury dips toward the freezing mark.

Saturday

Sunshine will return to both cities Saturday morning with clouds building in during the day, bringing a slight chance of late-day and evening sprinkles to Saskatoon.

Daytime highs should spring back into the low teens to kick off the first weekend of October as west-northwesterly winds continue to gust upwards of 50 km/h during the day.

A low pressure system passing by southeast Saskatchewan could bring in a few showers early Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

Sunday will bring clearing skies to Regina and a ton of sun all day to Saskatoon as the gusty northwesterly wind continues to blow in both cities.

Temperatures should make it back into the low teens in Regina with the mid-teens being reached in Saskatoon.

Gusty west-northwesterly winds stick around for the entire first weekend of October. SkyTracker Weather

Work week outlook

The second week of October will begin on a beautiful, warm and windy note on Monday with the mercury making it up to around 17 degrees before a major cold front comes crashing through on Tuesday.

The front will come with a risk of rain on Tuesday before switching to snow into Wednesday in the Regina area with minimal accumulations expected as daytime highs drop toward the freezing mark.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Oct. 4, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Oct. 4, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Samantha Tapp took the October 4 Your Saskatchewan photo near Regina:

Samantha Tapp took the October 4 Your Saskatchewan photo near Regina. Samantha Tapp / Viewer Submitted

