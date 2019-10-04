Cobourg man charged with theft, credit card fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Cobourg man faces credit card theft and fraud charges following an investigation by police this summer.

The Cobourg Police Service alleges a man stole a credit card between Aug. 23 and Sept. 13 and used it on four separate occasions to withdraw cash from a bank machine.

Police say more than $2,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s bank count.

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Thursday.

Chris Bodmore, 35, of Cobourg, was charged with theft under $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 How to keep your personal data safe from hackers How to keep your personal data safe from hackers