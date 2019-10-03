Corus Entertainment provides scholarship to U of R’s School of Journalism

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina’s School of Journalism received a $21,000 bursary donation from Corus Entertainment on Thursday, in honour of a successful alumni.

Global Edmonton’s long-time anchor, Gord Steinke, is a graduate of the program and said he feels blessed to be in a position to give back.

“It’s helping to take some of the financial weight off some of the students so they can basically concentrate on their studies,” Steinke said.

“The workload at the University of Regina was extremely difficult. They’ve got enough to worry about.”

Each year, one undergraduate and one master’s student from the school of journalism will receive a one-time bursary of $1,000 until the $21,000 runs out.

“Anyone who’s gone through post-secondary education knows that if you can get some money here or there, that helps with tuition, books and living… it takes some stress off,” said Mark Taylor, School of Journalism department head.

For Corus, it’s an opportunity to invest back into journalism, at a time when it’s needed the most.

“It’s an exciting day for us, especially when all of us are contending with fake news and all those misinformed news stories online,” said Doug Murphy, Corus Entertainment president and CEO.

“I think it’s exciting to be here at J-school and thrilled to be a part of this monumental occasion.”

Global networks across the country have always supported journalism students and continue to do so, providing them with internships year-after-year.

Sean Lerat-Stetner, a full-time camera operator at Global Regina and Kellah Lavoie, a full-time producer at Global Regina, spent their internships at Global Edmonton and Global Calgary, respectively.

Left to right: Janelle Blakley, Allison Bamford, David Baxter, Sean Lerat-Stetner, Taylor Shire, Kellah Lavoie and Gord Steinke. All graduates from U of R’s School of Journalism. They are all working at Global Regina except for Steinke, who works at Global Edmonton. Jonathan Guignard / Global News Jonathan Guignard / Global News

“It was a really great experience and enjoyed every minute of it. I learned the basics here [J-school], but when I started my internship I learned a little bit more about the reality of the industry and what you’re up against every day,” said Lerat-Stetner.

Now eight years with Global Regina, Lavoie shares the same type of enthusiasm about her experience in Calgary.

“It was a really great place to get your feet on the ground and really learn about the industry. You spent three months getting paid, learning how to actually do your job,” Lavoie said.

“You can have teachers tell you everything, get your book smarts, but to actually have the opportunity to do it makes all the difference.”

Taylor said he’s grateful to have someone like Steinke, who’s well established in the industry, represent the school and looks forward to working with Corus for years to come.