Crime

2nd suspect facing murder charge in death of Toronto man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 1:48 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 1:51 pm
Toronto police at the scene of the homicide the morning of Sept. 23.
Toronto police at the scene of the homicide the morning of Sept. 23. Priya Sam / Global News

Toronto police say they have made a second arrest in the death of a man in September.

Police say 32-year-old Fantasia Hoo-Hing is charged with second-degree murder and was due in court on Thursday.

A 42-year-old man, Peter Wright of Pickering, was arrested late last month and also charged with second-degree murder.

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scarborough homicide: police

The two are suspects in the death of Edwin McGowan, 52.

Police were called to an apartment in east Toronto on Sept. 22 and found McGowan with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said his injuries were the result of an assault.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Edwin McGowan, Fantasia Hoo-Hing, Homicide, Scarborough, Toronto, Toronto crime, Toronto Homicide, Toronto Police
