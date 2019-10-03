New proponent enters debate for Saskatoon farmers’ market site

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon is still looking for a new group to take over the farmers’ market.

A group stepped forward on Wednesday, saying they want a shot at the lease for the River Landing location.

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Cooperative Ltd. (SFMCL), the current occupants, told city council on Monday that they were the only group capable of hosting a market.

On Wednesday, the Community Farmers Market of Saskatoon said that was not the case.

The group, which currently sells produce at locations on 51st Street and 8th Street East, said they are interested and would look for partners to help fill the space during weekdays.

The city said it did not renew SFMCL’s lease because it wants more activity at the site.

1:00 City council votes for more activity at farmers’ market site City council votes for more activity at farmers’ market site