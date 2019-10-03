Menu

Canada

New proponent enters debate for Saskatoon farmers’ market site

By Nathaniel Dove and Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 12:51 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 1:19 pm
A new proponent has stepped forward in the debate over the future of the Saskatoon farmers’ market site.
A new proponent has stepped forward in the debate over the future of the Saskatoon farmers’ market site. File / Global News

The City of Saskatoon is still looking for a new group to take over the farmers’ market.

A group stepped forward on Wednesday, saying they want a shot at the lease for the River Landing location.

Saskatoon Farmers' Market searches for new venue after leaky roof dampens lease renewal

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Cooperative Ltd. (SFMCL), the current occupants, told city council on Monday that they were the only group capable of hosting a market.

On Wednesday, the Community Farmers Market of Saskatoon said that was not the case.

Future location of Saskatoon Farmers' Market up in the air

The group, which currently sells produce at locations on 51st Street and 8th Street East, said they are interested and would look for partners to help fill the space during weekdays.

The city said it did not renew SFMCL’s lease because it wants more activity at the site.

City council votes for more activity at farmers’ market site
City council votes for more activity at farmers' market site
