Girl’s father calls Edmonton police, 31-year-old man charged with luring, indecent exposure

A 31-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including luring a child, after Edmonton police say he communicated with a young teen girl through two social media applications.

Police were told that a man started chatting with the girl on Sept. 4.

“It is alleged the male proposed a transaction that would see he and the girl exchange nude photos via the app for cash, and eventually meet up for sex,” EPS said in a news release Wednesday.

The girl’s father became aware of the situation and contacted police on Sept. 25 and an investigation was launched immediately.

The man was arrested on Sept. 27.

Nicholas Alfred Rice is charged with luring a child, distributing/importing/selling child pornography, possessing child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child and indecent exposure to a child under 16.

Edmonton police released a photo of the accused because they believe he may have contacted other people online.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who’s had contact with him online to call police at (780) 423-4567.