City of Vancouver to allow ‘safe’ clothing donation bins to return to city

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver says clothing donation bins will soon be back on the street — provided they meet safety criteria.

The announcement comes after city council approved a new set of safety rules, developed in the wake of multiple deaths associated with the bins.

Under the new regulations, bins will only be allowed on city property if their operator has a business licence and written safety certification from a B.C.-accredited professional engineer.

Operators must also ensure the bins are kept tidy and ensure their safe operation through regular maintenance.

WATCH: B.C. records fifth clothing donation bin death since 2015

1:28 B.C. records fifth clothing donation bin death since 2015 B.C. records fifth clothing donation bin death since 2015

The city said it will also be identifying locations suitable for bins through an upcoming program.

Story continues below advertisement

More information about the city’s bin program can be found here.

Vancouver asked clothing donation bin operators to begin removing the bins from city property when a homeless woman died after climbing into a bin outside the West Point Grey Community Centre in July, 2018.

READ MORE: Man dies after becoming stuck in West Vancouver clothing donation bin

In December that year, another man died after climbing into a bin in West Vancouver. Deaths have also been reported in recent years in Surrey and Pitt Meadows.

The December fatality kicked off a wave of concern about donation bin safety, and led to multiple cities and organizations removing them in order to reassess their design.