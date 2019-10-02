Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

City of Vancouver to allow ‘safe’ clothing donation bins to return to city

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 4:12 pm
Metro Vancouver cities shutting down donation bins
WATCH: Metro Vancouver cities shutting down donation bins (Aired: Jan. 3, 2019)

The City of Vancouver says clothing donation bins will soon be back on the street — provided they meet safety criteria.

The announcement comes after city council approved a new set of safety rules, developed in the wake of multiple deaths associated with the bins.

READ MORE: ‘This is a problem across the country’: Clothing donation bin deaths prompt demand for action

Under the new regulations, bins will only be allowed on city property if their operator has a business licence and written safety certification from a B.C.-accredited professional engineer.

Operators must also ensure the bins are kept tidy and ensure their safe operation through regular maintenance.

WATCH: B.C. records fifth clothing donation bin death since 2015

B.C. records fifth clothing donation bin death since 2015
B.C. records fifth clothing donation bin death since 2015

The city said it will also be identifying locations suitable for bins through an upcoming program.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: City of Delta approves ‘safe’ clothing donation bin

More information about the city’s bin program can be found here.

Vancouver asked clothing donation bin operators to begin removing the bins from city property when a homeless woman died after climbing into a bin outside the West Point Grey Community Centre in July, 2018.

READ MORE: Man dies after becoming stuck in West Vancouver clothing donation bin

In December that year, another man died after climbing into a bin in West Vancouver. Deaths have also been reported in recent years in Surrey and Pitt Meadows.

The December fatality kicked off a wave of concern about donation bin safety, and led to multiple cities and organizations removing them in order to reassess their design.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Clothing Donation Binclothing donation bin deathdonation binDonation bin deathLower Mainlandsafe clothing donation binsafe donation binVancouvervancouver clothing donation binvancouver donation binVancouver Donation Bin Deathvancouver safe clothing bin
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.