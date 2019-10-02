Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Cost of owning a home in Hamilton more than $600K, realtors say

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted October 2, 2019 5:28 pm
According to the Realtors Association the average Hamilton home now costs $609,562.
According to the Realtors Association the average Hamilton home now costs $609,562. Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press

The price of an average home in the Hamilton area has surpassed the $600,000 mark.

According to the Realtors Association of Hamilton and Burlington (RAHB), the average home now costs $609,562 — up 8.5 per cent compared to September 2018.

The average price is also up compared to August 2019, when it was $599,589.

Home sales, however, continue to drop slightly, with 1,020 properties sold last month, down from 1,067 in August, 1,170 in July, and 1,203 in June.

In a release, RAHB President Bob Van de Vrande said the increase in supply and relaxed pace of the market means that it may be a good time to buy a house.

READ MORE: Hamilton-Burlington real estate market cools off in August: realtors association

There were 3.2 per cent more homes sold in September 2019 compared to September last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales of detached single-family properties rose by 6.7 per cent compared to the same month last year, and 6 per cent more apartment-style properties were sold compared to September 2018.

However, there were fewer townhouse sales — that number went down 7.4 per cent in comparison to last September.

READ MORE: Average price of a Hamilton-Burlington home just shy of $594,000: report

Although average sale prices went up across Hamilton, Burlington, Haldimand County and Niagara North, Van de Vrande said property activity varied within smaller individual communities.

He added that average sale price can be useful in establishing long-term trends, but should not be used as an indicator that specific properties have increased or decreased in value.

Money 123: steps to maximize your home sale during a market downturn
Money 123: steps to maximize your home sale during a market downturn
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
bob van de vandreBob Van de Vrandecost of owning a hamilton homehouse prices hamiltonhouse sales hamiltonRAHBrealtors asscoiation of hamiltonrealtors association of hamilton and burlington
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.