Province focused on 2020 as season for Nova Scotia to Maine ferry dwindles away

Nova Scotia’s transportation minister says his department is focused on next year’s sailing season for the Yarmouth-to-Maine ferry, as this year’s season ticks down without any crossings yet being made.

Lloyd Hines stopped short Tuesday of saying there would be no sailings by Bay Ferries in what remains of this year’s season, which is slated to conclude Oct. 15.

The ferry has yet to sail with passengers in 2019 while a terminal is renovated in Bar Harbor, Maine – a delay that has cost Nova Scotia taxpayers almost $20 million.

Hines says an update on the status of the ferry will be released next week.

The terminal upgrades are projected to cost about $8.5 million, but the province is also considering a subsidy in the range of $11.4 million for Bay Ferries, a figure first reported by AllNovaScotia.com.

This year’s season was supposed to be the first to feature sailings to Bar Harbor after five years of trips between Yarmouth and Portland, Maine.