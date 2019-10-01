Liberals hint at possible funds for link between Labrador and Newfoundland

The federal Liberals’ campaign platform has rekindled discussions of a costly proposal to build a tunnel connecting the island of Newfoundland to Labrador.

The platform released Sunday makes only one specific reference to Newfoundland and Labrador, in the context of a proposed National Infrastructure Fund for projects that connect different regions of Canada.

The party says the fund will support “projects like the Newfoundland-Labrador fixed transportation link” to give Newfoundlanders a secure way to travel to and from mainland Canada.

The Liberals say the link, mulled over by provincial politicians for decades, would make food and household goods more affordable for people living on the island.

Last spring, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Liberal government a feasibility study that priced an underground rail link beneath the Strait of Belle Isle at about $1.7 billion over 15 years.

Premier Dwight Ball touted the concept as “nation-building” with benefits for all Canadians, but echoed past premiers by saying the province could not fund the link on its own.