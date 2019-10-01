Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo region, Guelph

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County.

The agency says thunderstorms are expected to develop near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay early in the afternoon which are then expected to head in this direction.

Environment Canada says the storms could come with damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours, lightning and hail. They also say there is a risk that the storm could be paired with a tornado.

It warns that heavy winds could toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

The agency recommends taking cover should threatening weather approach.

