Police searching for missing 31-year-old Bracebridge man

OPP say they are searching for a 31-year-old Bracebridge man who was reported missing after he was last seen on Aug. 9.

According to police, Alex Courtemanche was last seen at his temporary residence in Bracebridge.

His family says he had plans to go to Toronto and that they have reason to believe he’s been in the Adelaide Street West area, according to police.

Officers say Courtemanche’s family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Courtemanche is described as six feet three inches tall with a slender build, brown eyes and visible tattoos, police say. The 31-year-old last had his head shaved with a short mohawk, according to police.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

