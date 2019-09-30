Woman in her 30s stabbed multiple times in Toronto’s north end, man in custody

Toronto police say a man is in custody after a woman was stabbed several times in the city’s north end Monday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the Yonge Street and Pleasant Avenue, just south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 2 p.m.

Paramedics took the woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said in an update that officers have a man in custody.

It’s unclear if the suspect has been charged.

More to come.

Stabbing:

The male suspect has been located, he is now in custody.^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 30, 2019