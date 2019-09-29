Vancouver police seek witnesses to two targeted shootings on city’s east side

Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to two targeted shootings overnight that sent two men to hospital Sunday.

Police say they were first called to the area of Kingsway and Gladstone Street around midnight, where a 44-year-old man from Vancouver was shot.

Several officers were seen outside the New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant on Gladstone Street, which was behind police tape for most of Sunday morning.

Police were then called to to East Hastings and Heatley Avenue around 4:30 a.m., where they found a 35-year-old man from Surrey with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the two shootings are unrelated, but were both targeted incidents.

Witnesses to either crime, or anyone who has information helpful to the investigations, are asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

The shooting on East Hastings marked the latest in a string of violent incidents in the Downtown Eastside, including three shootings within 15 hours early last week.

Vancouver police have reported a dramatic rise in the DTES and the surrounding area, including increased weapons seizures and escalating violence.

