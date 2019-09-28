Edmonton to host FIBA Women’s Olympic pre-qualifying tournament

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced Saturday that a Women’s Olympic pre-qualifying tournament will be hosted in Alberta’s capital this fall.

The competition will tip off at the Edmonton Expo Centre’s Hall D Arena in November and will serve to qualify teams to the FIBA Women’s Olympic qualifying 2020 tournaments, which will eventually decide which teams reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Canada Basketball is thrilled to be able to bring the FIBA Women’s Olympic pre-qualifying tournament to the city of Edmonton, the home of Canada’s senior women’s national team,” said Glen Grunwald, president and CEO of Canada Basketball.

“This will be a tremendous opportunity for the people of Edmonton to not only see some of the best women’s basketball players in the world, but give Team Canada a true home court advantage as they look to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

This fall’s pre-qualifying tournaments will see Africa will host one tournament, while the Americas and Asia-Oceania host two tournaments each. While Edmonton will host one the Americas tournaments, the other will take place in Argentina.

The teams that will compete in the two Americas pre-qualifying tournaments will be Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the USA.

Canada is currently ranked fifth in FIBA’s world rankings.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said the city was “extremely honoured to be chosen” as a tournament host.

“Edmontonians continue to embrace basketball in a big way, both in the stands and on the court,” he said. “Building on our city’s long history of women’s basketball, this tournament is an exciting opportunity for Edmontonians to see some of the world’s best women’s basketball players right here in our own community.”