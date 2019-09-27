Dane Evans throws three TD passes, leads Hamilton Tiger-Cats over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Dane Evans threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats remained atop the CFL standings with a 33-13 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.

The loss ended Winnipeg’s six-game unbeaten streak at home this season, which was a run of nine straight victories at IG Field going back to the end of last season.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Matt Nichols out for the season

The Bombers (9-5) were first in the West Division heading into the game with an identical record as Calgary, which they beat earlier this year.

Hamilton (11-3) and Winnipeg are considered Grey Cup contenders, and both are led by backup quarterbacks who got their starting jobs due to season-ending injuries.

It was Chris Streveler’s fifth straight start and first game as Winnipeg’s bona fide starter. The team announced Thursday Matt Nichols had undergone season-ending shoulder surgery because rehab wasn’t enough to heal the injury he suffered in August.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Chris Humes and add six to practice roster

Evans made his eighth start in place of Jeremiah Masoli, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a late July win over Winnipeg.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play