September 27, 2019 11:49 pm

Dane Evans throws three TD passes, leads Hamilton Tiger-Cats over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By Judy Owen The Canadian Press

Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Julian Howsare (95) celebrates his sack of Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler (17) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg on Friday, September 27, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Dane Evans threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats remained atop the CFL standings with a 33-13 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.

The loss ended Winnipeg’s six-game unbeaten streak at home this season, which was a run of nine straight victories at IG Field going back to the end of last season.

The Bombers (9-5) were first in the West Division heading into the game with an identical record as Calgary, which they beat earlier this year.

Hamilton (11-3) and Winnipeg are considered Grey Cup contenders, and both are led by backup quarterbacks who got their starting jobs due to season-ending injuries.

It was Chris Streveler’s fifth straight start and first game as Winnipeg’s bona fide starter. The team announced Thursday Matt Nichols had undergone season-ending shoulder surgery because rehab wasn’t enough to heal the injury he suffered in August.

Evans made his eighth start in place of Jeremiah Masoli, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a late July win over Winnipeg.

