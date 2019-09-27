Crime
September 27, 2019 12:11 pm

Two men suffer serious injuries after being stabbed in New Glasgow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating an attack early Friday in New Glasgow that left two men seriously injured.

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers were dispatched at 1 a.m. to Viola’s Way.

They found two stabbing victims: a 42 year-old man and a 24-year old man – both from Pictou County.

They were taken to the Aberdeen Hospital.

Police say the two victims and the alleged assailant – a 21-year-old man – know each other.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

