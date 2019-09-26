Woman seeks to protect her identity in civil case involving British sailors

A Nova Scotia judge says a young woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by several members of a British navy hockey team in 2015 can use a pseudonym as she proceeds with a civil case against the British government.

Justice Darlene Jamieson, in a written decision released Thursday, says the confidentiality order will “only minimally impair” the open court principle.

The woman’s lawyer argued his client would suffer serious harm if her identity were published.

The woman alleges that on or about April 9, 2015 she was sexually assaulted by several hockey players who were taking part in a tournament at 12 Wing Shearwater – a military base on the east side of Halifax harbour.

Four British sailors were eventually charged with sex offences, but the cases against two of them were dropped before trial.

In January, British sailor Darren Smalley was acquitted of sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people.

During the criminal trial, the woman’s identity was protected from publication, as is standard in sexual assault cases.

Earlier this month, the Crown decided not to proceed with a sexual assault trial against the fourth sailor, saying there wasn’t a realistic prospect for a conviction.