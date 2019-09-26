McGill University hopes to raise $2B with fundraising campaign

McGill University’s west field was the official launching pad for the Made by McGill campaign, where hundreds gathered under large white tents as the institution unveiled a $2-billion fundraising endeavour on Thursday.

School officials say the fundraiser is designed to propel McGill into its third century. The money raised will be used to help support student resources and provide financial aid as well as scholarships.

Organizers of the campaign say it is the most ambitions fundraising drive in the university’s history.

“While it is ambitious, we are confident because McGillians are so loyal,” McGill principal and vice-chancellor Suzanne Fortier said.

“More importantly they are investing in young people and students that will help shape the future.”

The campaign will be co-chaired by three McGill graduates” G. Garvin Brown IV, Claude Généreux and Marcia Moffat.

“We need more members of the university’s community to pay it forward, at whatever level is comfortable for them. Every gift matters, and if more people give what they can and experience that sense of connection to McGill, then I feel I will have made an impact,” Moffat said.

Money raised during the blitz will be directed to different areas of the university’s curriculum.

An estimated $300 million will be earmarked for capital projects to update school facilities for students and faculty. As part of the project, $600 million will go towards funding bursaries, scholarships and other means of student support.

Another $750 million will be injected into research projects that span the fields of neuroscience, environmental sustainability and data science.

