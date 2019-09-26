Rockin’ the Big House concert at Kingston Penitentiary raises $365K

According to the United Way, the Rockin’ the Big House concert held at the Kingston Penitentiary raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for their Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington chapter.

The charity concert took place on Sept. 14 and was the first show to be held at the Kingston Penitentiary.

Over 3,000 people attended the event, according to the United Way, and over 130 volunteers helped make the concert happen.

A wide variety of Canadian talent played at the penitentiary that night, including Kasador, The Pursuit of Happiness, The Trews and The Headstones. Headlining the event were Tom Cochrane and members of The Tragically Hip, Rob Baker, Gord Sinclair and Paul Langlois.

The United Way says that with sponsorships, tickets, food, beverage and merchandise, the concert raised $365,000 in gross profits.

Bhavana Varma, president and CEO of United Way KFL&A, says of that $365,000, at least $200,000 will go to youth homelessness initiatives in the city.

Varma said she couldn’t give a firm estimate of net profits for the event, since bills are still being paid, and the organization has yet to finalize their financial statements.

Varma did say they received quite a lot of sponsorship for the concert, with the venue being donated for free, and the bands donating their time for free.

Varma also said the city set up the stage for free.

It’s currently unclear what the remaining funds — approximately $165,000 — are earmarked for.