Friday afternoon protest at Manitoba Legislature to demand climate action

A group of young environmental activists is calling on the general public’s support for a large-scale protest Friday on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature.

The event, which will be mirrored in cities around the globe, is demanding action from federal and provincial governments to take emergency measures to fight climate change.

Manitoba Youth for Climate Action (MYCA) has been participating in school strikes – inspired by the work of teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg – culminating in a ‘die-in’ event at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Sept. 20.

Friday’s event, dubbed a General Strike for Climate Action, is set to be the biggest such protest to date.

The peaceful protest will run from noon to 5 p.m. and will include a rally, march, a large-scale art installation, and live speakers and performances, including singer-songwriter John K. Samson, Quebec MP Romeo Saganash, and the Lake Winnipeg Indigenous Collective.

A number of climate-related demands are being made by the protesters, including significant emission reductions, transitioning to renewable energy, Indigenous rights, maintaining old-growth forests, and more.

Climate activism among young people worldwide has seen a higher profile, due in large part to the efforts of Thunberg, who made international headlines for a fiery recent speech to the United Nations.

Numerous local schools are participating in the event, although schools in the Winnipeg School Division and St. James School Division have been told teachers cannot participate. Students are permitted to walk out in those divisions if they have their parents’ permission.

