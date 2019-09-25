Traffic
September 25, 2019 1:57 pm
Updated: September 25, 2019 1:58 pm

Vehicle crashes in tunnel under Alberta legislature after fleeing officers: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

The tunnel under the Alberta Legislature grounds, between 107 Street and 109 Street, was partially closed after an early morning collision. Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Dave Carels, Global News
A collision near the Alberta legislature tied up traffic trying to get into Edmonton’s downtown core on Wednesday morning.

Police said at around 4 a.m., officers tried to pull over a vehicle on 97 Avenue near 102 Street, but the vehicle fled westbound.

The vehicle lost control and collided with a wall in the tunnel under the legislature grounds, between 107 Street and 109 Street.

The eastbound lanes of the underpass were closed for several hours while the EPS collision team investigated.

The tunnel under the Alberta Legislature grounds, between 107 Street and 109 Street, was partially closed after an early morning collision. Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Dave Carels, Global News

The three people in the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the collision and charges are pending.

