Regina YMCA seek donations after playground at childcare centre vandalized
The YMCA childcare centre at Marion McVeety Elementary School is left picking up the pieces after its playground was vandalized on the weekend.
Being a not-for-profit organization, YMCA of Regina is reaching out to the public for donations.
The cost to replace the playground is expected to be somewhere around $5,000.
More than 30 kids attend the care centre and are now left without a play structure in their outdoor space.
Donations are being accepted on its website.
