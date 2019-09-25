Canada
September 25, 2019 3:11 pm
Updated: September 25, 2019 3:19 pm

Regina YMCA seek donations after playground at childcare centre vandalized

By Online Producer  Global News

The YMCA of Regina is asking for donations after the playground at their McVeety School childcare centre location was vandalized on the weekend.

YMCA of Regina / Supplied
A A

The YMCA childcare centre at Marion McVeety Elementary School is left picking up the pieces after its playground was vandalized on the weekend.

Being a not-for-profit organization, YMCA of Regina is reaching out to the public for donations.

The cost to replace the playground is expected to be somewhere around $5,000.

The playground at the YMCA childcare centre at Marion McVeety Elementary School was vandalized over the weekend. Provided / YMCA of Regina

Provided / YMCA of Regina

More than 30 kids attend the care centre and are now left without a play structure in their outdoor space.

READ MORE: ‘A sad day in Moose Jaw’: YMCA set to close its doors at the end of June

The playground at the YMCA childcare centre at Marion McVeety Elementary School was vandalized over the weekend. Provided / YMCA of Regina

Provided / YMCA of Regina

READ MORE: Regina YMCA hosting information session as debt passes $5M

Donations are being accepted on its website.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
act of vandalism
Childcare Centre
City of Regina
Donations
Marion Mcveety Elementary School
Marion McVeety Elementary School Regina
Playground
Vandalism
YMCA
YMCA of Regina

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.