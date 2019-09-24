Lethbridge The Watch volunteers
September 24, 2019 7:50 pm

The Lethbridge Watch attracts new volunteers

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Groups of people on patrol in Lethbridge are increasing in numbers this month, as new volunteers join The Watch. The program started in May and is already 45 members strong. Emily Olsen joined a team on patrol to find out what is making the initiative successful in its first year.

A A

Groups of people on patrol in Lethbridge are increasing in numbers this month, as new volunteers join The Watch.

The Watch hit the streets on May 1 as an initiative by the Lethbridge Police Service to get community members engaged with keeping the city safer and more connected.

READ MORE: Lethbridge’s The Watch program hits the streets, sees positive reviews

This month, the team saw 19 new additions, bringing the total to about 45 members.

“They are the eyes and ears for this community,” Lethbridge police Supervisor Sgt. Mike Williamson said.

“They have radios and they can radio into our dispatch, they have their own channel.”

The program calls “enthusiastic” residents over the age of 18 to walk through the downtown region.

According to Williamson, that means they walk, “from the river valley to Mayor Magrath Drive, to 5 Avenue North and 6 Avenue South.”

A team from The Watch stops to chat with people in Galt Gardens Tuesday.

Global News

A typical shift on The Watch involves checking in on people, providing safe walks and first aid and sometimes calling for backup from first responders or social services.

READ MORE: Watch volunteers complete training, ready to patrol Lethbridge’s downtown starting May 1

Some of the people involved are hoping to become police officers themselves. Many are simply working to connect others with their downtown community.

“For me, going downtown is not a problem and I want to make sure everyone else feels the same way,” The Watch member Ashley Dominato said.

Team members from The Watch check on a sleeping man in Galt Gardens.

Global News

Story continues below

The teammates interact with homeless and vulnerable populations on a daily basis, offering support and calling for other services when needed.

“They don’t have the support that they always need,” The Watch member Terrany Dufault said.

“So when you’re there for them, you get to know them, you learn their stories, it’s honestly amazing.”

READ MORE: Moncton residents may be first to pilot a N.B. ‘Citizens on Patrol’ crime prevention app

Williamson said he hopes to see The Watch volunteer base will eventually grow to the hundreds and stretch to patrol more than just the downtown core.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime Prevention
Downtown Lethbridge volunteer patrols
Homeless
Lethbridge
Lethbridge crime prevention
Lethbridge homelessness
Lethbridge The Watch volunteers
patrol
Police
Residents
the lethbridge police
the neighborhood watch
The Watch
The Watch Lethbridge

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.