Canada
September 24, 2019 11:21 am

Fredericton council defers decision on drive-thru changes at busy Tim Hortons

By The Canadian Press

Customers line up at a Tim Hortons on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The City of Fredericton will spend $40,000 to direct motorists around a busy Tim Hortons, in the latest move by a Canadian municipality to curb traffic headaches and other concerns caused by restaurant drive-thrus.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Fredericton city council voted Monday night to hold off on spending $40,000 on roadway changes to redirect motorists clogging traffic near a busy Tim Hortons drive-thru.

The proposal, approved by the city’s transportation committee last week, would involve construction of a traffic circle at the end of the street and a bylaw prohibiting left turns into the restaurant’s drive-thru.

A city spokesperson says most councillors voted to defer a decision on the bylaw amendment, with concerns raised about whether the city should pay for the changes rather than the business owner.

Fredericton is the latest Canadian municipality forced to contend with safety, environmental and traffic concerns caused by restaurant drive-thrus.

A 2018 study by public health researchers at the University of Alberta found 27 Canadian municipalities had adopted partial or full bans on fast food drive-thru service between 2002 and 2016. Since then, more Canadian municipalities and some U.S. cities have adopted similar bans.

Councillors will vote again on the bylaw amendment on Oct. 15.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

