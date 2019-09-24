Regina police raid 4 illegal pot shops, charge owners and employees

The Regina Police Service say they raided four illegally-operated pot shops in the city on Monday.

Along with investigators from Safer Communities and Neighborhoods (SCAN), police say they entered the dispensaries at about 4 p.m.

The shops are located on 1400 block of Scarth Street, the 2800 block of Saskatchewan Drive, the 2400 block of Dewdney Avenue and the 1500 block of 11th Avenue.

Police say they seized cannabis, cannabis products such as oil, candy, cream and edibles along with cash and documents related to illegal pot sales.

Owners and employees were charged and fined under the Saskatchewan Cannabis Control Act.