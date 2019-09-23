13-year-old London boy found safe

London police say a missing 13 year-old London boy has been found and is safe.

Jacob Howard was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 21 around 7 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Bonaventure Drive, officers said.

According to police, Howard is described as Caucasian, five feet tall and approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange sleeveless top, black shorts and black shoes. Officers say he may be riding a black youth bicycle.

Family and police are concerned for Howard’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.