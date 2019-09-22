Sports
September 22, 2019 1:12 am

WHL Roundup: Saturday, September 21, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. – Joona Kiviniemi scored with only one second remaining in overtime as the Swift Current Broncos edged the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Carter Chorney and Etah Regnier found the back of the net to give the Broncos (1-0-0) a 2-1 lead entering the third period.

Egor Zamula forced the extra period when he struck at 19:42 of the third for the Hitmen (0-0-1), who also got a goal from Carson Focht.

Isaac Poulter stopped 34 shots for the win as Carl Stankowsi made 19 saves in a losing cause.

WHEAT KINGS 4 ICE 2

WINNIPEG — Luka Burzan scored twice in a four-minute span as Brandon (1-1-0) beat the Ice (1-1-0) in the first major junior hockey game in Winnipeg since 1984. Wheat Kings winger Ben McCartney was ejected for charging.

OIL KINGS 4 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Scott Atkinson had a pair of goals and Dylan Myskiw made 27 saves as Edmonton (1-0-0) doubled up the Rebels (0-1-0).

RAIDERS 1 BLADES 0

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Boston Bilous stopped 26 shots while Cole Fonstad scored the only goal as the Raiders (1-0-1) blanked Saskatoon (1-1-0).

THUNDERBIRDS 4 BLAZERS 1

KENT, Wash. — Roddy Ross kicked out 50-of-51 shots and Andrej Kukuca had a goal and an assist as Seattle (1-0-0) downed Kamloops (0-2-0).

WINTERHAWKS 6 AMERICANS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cross Hanas had two goals and an assist and Clay Hanus added a pair of goals as the Winterhawks (1-0-0) got by Tri-Cty (1-1-0).

HURRICANES 3 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Bryan Thomson made 32 saves and Noah Boyko’s goal late in the second proved to be the difference as Lethbridge (1-0-1) got by the Tigers (1-1-0).

WARRIORS 5 PATS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Carson Denomie scored twice and Bailey Brkin stopped 43 shots as the Warriors (1-1-0) downed Regina (1-1-0).

SILVERTIPS 6 ROYALS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp had two goals and two assists and Gage Goncalves tacked on four helpers to back Dustin Wolf’s 26-save shutout as the Silvertips (1-1-0) blanked Victoria (0-1-0).

GIANTS 4 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jackson Shepard had two goals and an assist as Vancouver (2-0-0) beat the Cougars (0-2-0).

ROCKETS 4 CHIEFS 3 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Dillon Hamaliuk had two goals and two assists, including the game-winning goal in overtime, as the Rockets (1-0-0) slipped past Spokane (1-0-0).

