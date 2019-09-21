Canada
September 21, 2019 9:01 pm
Updated: September 21, 2019 9:04 pm

Calgary organization awards $50K to community projects

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 17, 2019): Sheila Taylor of Calgary’s Parks Foundation joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss the first-ever ParksFest, which is being held to celebrate the city’s great green spaces.

A A

Parks Foundation Calgary handed out $50,000 Saturday to help support city parks.

The foundation hosted Parksfest to celebrate the impact of community parks and announce the winning projects of the Energize Awards.

The family-friendly event at Haultain Park featured activities for attendees and highlighted the work of nine community groups who were finalists of the Energize Awards.

Story continues below

“Parksfest was a great event,” Parks Foundation Calgary CEO Sheila Taylor said. “We had free entertainment, food, refreshments. A great family event for people to come down and enjoy themselves.”

READ MORE: Calgary woman follows family footsteps on playground project: ‘History repeating itself’

Calgarians voted for three of the projects to get a piece of the funding.

The top prize of $25,000 was awarded to the St. Pius Elementary playground after receiving the most votes. The funding will help to pay for the total cost of the $270,000 playground.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into this project,” St. Pius playground committee coordinator Keri Nugara said. “The school doesn’t have a playground and my kids go there, so it was something near and dear to my heart. I wanted to make sure they get a playground this year so they can play.”

READ MORE: Calgary mom spearheads project to replace decrepit playground with accessible community hub

St. Bede playground received the second most votes, earning the $15,000 second place prize, while Ramsay Inclusive playground was awarded $10,000 after receiving the third most votes.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary playground funding
Calgary playgrounds
Parks Foundation Calgary
Ramsay Inclusive playground
St. Bede playground
St. Pius Elementary
St. Pius playground

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.