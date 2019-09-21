Calgary organization awards $50K to community projects

Parks Foundation Calgary handed out $50,000 Saturday to help support city parks.

The foundation hosted Parksfest to celebrate the impact of community parks and announce the winning projects of the Energize Awards.

The family-friendly event at Haultain Park featured activities for attendees and highlighted the work of nine community groups who were finalists of the Energize Awards.

“Parksfest was a great event,” Parks Foundation Calgary CEO Sheila Taylor said. “We had free entertainment, food, refreshments. A great family event for people to come down and enjoy themselves.”

Calgarians voted for three of the projects to get a piece of the funding.

The top prize of $25,000 was awarded to the St. Pius Elementary playground after receiving the most votes. The funding will help to pay for the total cost of the $270,000 playground.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into this project,” St. Pius playground committee coordinator Keri Nugara said. “The school doesn’t have a playground and my kids go there, so it was something near and dear to my heart. I wanted to make sure they get a playground this year so they can play.”

Congratulations to St. Pius X and @StBedeCCSD on winning the Energize grants from the Calgary Parks Foundation! So much hard work and so deserving. That much closer to a new playground! @CCSD_edu pic.twitter.com/q7OQLkA3Gy — Kirk Linton (@krlinton) September 21, 2019

St. Bede playground received the second most votes, earning the $15,000 second place prize, while Ramsay Inclusive playground was awarded $10,000 after receiving the third most votes.