Four youths rescued from Saint John’s Partridge Island

The Saint John Police, Saint John firefighters and Canadian Coast Guard teamed up to rescue four 11-year-old boys who were stranded on Thursday evening.

Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the police force, said officers received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 6 p.m. Rescuers were able to make their way to Patridge Island, a national historic site of Canada located in St. John Harbour.

Hennessy said they quickly found the four youths, one of whom had a severe cut on his hand.

READ MORE: Saint John Sea Dogs in growth mode as 15th anniversary season approached

All four of the boys were taken to shore and transported to Saint John Regional Hospital to be checked for any other injuries. Hennessy said the youths were able to go home later than night.

It’s believed the kids got to the island by walking along the breakwater – a strip of land connecting Saint John and Patridge Island.

Police are reminding citizens that it is illegal to be on Patridge Island without consent from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and or the Canadian Coast Guard.

Hennessy said no charges will be laid in this instance.

WATCH: Petition calls for Partridge Island, Port of Saint John to receive national recognition

The island served as a quarantine station until 1941 and it was transformed into a military post during both World Wars.

There are still ruins of the quarantine hospitals, bunkers, military tunnels and cemeteries on the island.