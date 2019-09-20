Water-themed Doors Open Waterloo to kick off with traditional Anishinaabe ceremony

Doors Open Waterloo 2019 will kick off on Saturday with a traditional Anishinaabe Water Ceremony along the banks of the Grand River.

The ceremony highlights the theme for this year’s version of the event, which is water.

This year’s @DoorsOpenWR includes the Greenbrook Water Treatment Plant. Here’s your chance for an up-close tour of the plant. Learn about the history of the area and the journey groundwater takes from wells to your tap. https://t.co/wZnRh6HLEo pic.twitter.com/PEamLxaymI — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) September 19, 2019

”Water is life. Water is local,” a description for the event reads. Water circles the globe, a single, closed cycle. It is fundamental. Our past, our present, our future.”

Doors Open is a free event that allows residents to visit buildings they would not normally have an opportunity to visit.

Big. Beautiful. A great place to live. A major part of our industrial heritage. And now a Doors Open site! Kaufman Lofts/former Kaufman Rubber invites you inside its original lobby and executive office this Sat. https://t.co/jAso6GqYKj @CityKitchener @DTKitchener @oaarchitects pic.twitter.com/U11LNLweBL — Doors Open WatRegion (@DoorsOpenWR) September 17, 2019

There are 43 locations that will open their doors for the event on Saturday, including 16 that were chosen with the water theme.

One of those will be a free pop-up concert put on by Good Company Productions that will feature secret musical artists and venues with limited seating. Those interested in attending are asked to follow the company on Instagram.

This is evolv1, a new zero-carbon building located next to Research and Technology Station. It's one of 43 sites open to the public this Saturday for @DoorsOpenWR! Many of the sites are easy to reach on transit – why not hop on the bus or train this Saturday and check them out? pic.twitter.com/HAMXFL2E5F — Grand River Transit (@GRT_ROW) September 19, 2019

Another venue that may be of interest is St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridgeport. It might be your last chance to see the building by prominent local architect Carl Reider, which will soon be demolished.

This Saturday Sept 21 is @DoorsOpenWR! Stop by our building for a guided tour with one of our pharmacy students! #DoorsOpenWR #DOWR2019 pic.twitter.com/gwuMKSy5I2 — Waterloo Pharmacy (@UWPharmacy) September 19, 2019

Other historical buildings that will open their doors for a visit from the general public include the Kaufman Footwear Lobby and Office at Kaufman Lofts and the Terminal’s penthouse suite.

Evolv1, the new zero-carbon building in Waterloo, is another interesting stop on the map.

Click here to download the Doors Open 2019 map and guide.