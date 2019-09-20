Canada
September 20, 2019 12:39 pm

Water-themed Doors Open Waterloo to kick off with traditional Anishinaabe ceremony

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The doors will be open at Greenbrook Water Treatment Plant on Saturday.

Doors Open Waterloo 2019 will kick off on Saturday with a traditional Anishinaabe Water Ceremony along the banks of the Grand River.

The ceremony highlights the theme for this year’s version of the event, which is water.

”Water is life. Water is local,” a description for the event reads. Water circles the globe, a single, closed cycle. It is fundamental. Our past, our present, our future.”

Doors Open is a free event that allows residents to visit buildings they would not normally have an opportunity to visit.

There are 43 locations that will open their doors for the event on Saturday, including 16 that were chosen with the water theme.

One of those will be a free pop-up concert put on by Good Company Productions that will feature secret musical artists and venues with limited seating. Those interested in attending are asked to follow the company on Instagram.

Another venue that may be of interest is St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridgeport. It might be your last chance to see the building by prominent local architect Carl Reider, which will soon be demolished.

Other historical buildings that will open their doors for a visit from the general public include the Kaufman Footwear Lobby and Office at Kaufman Lofts and the Terminal’s penthouse suite.

Evolv1, the new zero-carbon building in Waterloo, is another interesting stop on the map.

Click here to download the Doors Open 2019 map and guide.

