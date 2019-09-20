London police arrest 5th suspect in week-long weapons investigation

London police say they’ve arrested the final suspect sought in a week-long weapons investigation that stemmed from a disturbance in northwest London.

It began just after 12 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Officers were called to a parking lot at 1229 Wonderland Rd. N. following reports of a gunshot heard in the area.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but has since been released.

Evidence on-site showed a firearm had been discharged, but police said no gunshot-related injuries were reported.

Later that day, officers announced the disturbance had been deemed a weapons investigation.

Police also revealed that four Londoners, ranging in age from 21 to 26, had been charged with a number of weapon-related offences.

Other charges included breach of probation, possession of cannabis and occupying a vehicle with a restricted firearm.

A further update on Thursday saw police lay more charges and revealed that a fifth suspect from London remained at large.

By late Friday morning, police said their search for the 23-year-old had been successful.

The accused remains in custody with a court appearance set for Friday. He faces four weapon-related offences.

The four other suspects made court appearances last week.

