Live in the Okanagan: Fall is in the air and so is great music
Fall is in the air, and so will great music in the Okanagan this week so be sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss a minute.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Sept. 20
The Shawn Lightfoot Band at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Piel Canela and the Gypsies at Vernon Jazz Club
- Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Buffy Sainte-Marie at Vernon & District Performing Arts Center
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Sept. 20
Parks & Hustler at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
13 Bux at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Walt Hamburger with Nick Gibson at Kettle River Brewing Co.
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Jon Bos at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Saturday, Sept. 21
Sugar Coated Killers and Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Empress, Friolento, High Horse at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Bush Part at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Major Mambo at Soul de Cuba Cafe
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Heatwave at MTL
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Conjurer, The Hallowed Catharsis, and Indecipherable Noise at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Jack Garton & The Demon Squad at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
MASK at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Leila Neverland at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Steve Hill at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Thursday, Sept. 26
Ugly., PLEAD and The Unending at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Old Soul Rebel at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Alone I Walk and Nicolas Rage at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The Plodes at the Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Summerland
Sunday, Sept. 22
- M&D Fusion at Back Door Winery
Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Penticton
Saturday, Sept. 21
GHOST at South Okanagan Events Centre
- Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Shaun Rawlins and Tyler Bartfai at Mile Zero Wine Bar
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Ivonne Hernandez and Aisling at God’s Mountain Estate
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Jeremy Head at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Rachelle van Zanten at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron at the Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
