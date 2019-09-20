Live in the Okanagan: Fall is in the air and so is great music

Fall is in the air, and so will great music in the Okanagan this week so be sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss a minute.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Sept. 20

The Shawn Lightfoot Band at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Piel Canela and the Gypsies at Vernon Jazz Club

Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Buffy Sainte-Marie at Vernon & District Performing Arts Center

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Sept. 20

Parks & Hustler at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

13 Bux at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Walt Hamburger with Nick Gibson at Kettle River Brewing Co.

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jon Bos at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sugar Coated Killers and Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Empress, Friolento, High Horse at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Bush Part at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Major Mambo at Soul de Cuba Cafe

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Heatwave at MTL

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Conjurer, The Hallowed Catharsis, and Indecipherable Noise at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Jack Garton & The Demon Squad at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

MASK at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Leila Neverland at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Steve Hill at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Sept. 26

Ugly., PLEAD and The Unending at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Old Soul Rebel at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Alone I Walk and Nicolas Rage at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Plodes at the Grateful Fed

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Summerland

Sunday, Sept. 22

M&D Fusion at Back Door Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Penticton

Saturday, Sept. 21

GHOST at South Okanagan Events Centre

Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Shaun Rawlins and Tyler Bartfai at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Ivonne Hernandez and Aisling at God’s Mountain Estate

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Jeremy Head at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Rachelle van Zanten at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron at the Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.