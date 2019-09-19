A new Camaro for $10? Calgary school raffles off car to raise money for students’ families

A Calgary school is using a hot car to help some cool kids.

Parents at Foothills Academy are running their annual fall car raffle, which features a brand new Camaro as the prize this year.

After buying the car from a Calgary dealership, the Foothills Academy Parents Association is now selling $10 tickets as part of a fundraising project.

“[The Camaro] is worth just under $55,000,” association president Kathy Laycock said. “[The raffle] raises about $100,000 a year for our bursary fund, so that kids whose families might not be able to afford to come to school here can come.”

Foothills Academy is a private school for students with learning disabilities, such as ADHD, dyslexia and autism.

“Anyone who has a learning disability is welcome here,” Grade 12 student Sarah Tuil said. “To help them learn, so they can do better in school.”

About 40 per cent of the families at Foothills Academy receive support from the bursary fund.

“It makes a world of differences for families,” Laycock said. “I have three kids here and it’s been a life-changer for our family.”

The school runs classes from Grade 3 through to Grade 12.

“I like it because there’s lots of positive energy that goes through the school,” Grade 7 student Abenu Levere said.

“The teachers are nice and the classes are small,” Grade 9 student Anna Laycock said. “So I can focus on what they’re teaching.”

“What I like about the school is that you don’t need to be afraid to be yourself,” Grade 6 student Isla Kassam said.

Raffle tickets on the Camaro are being sold until Friday, Nov. 15, with the draw for the winner being held on Monday, Nov. 18.

“[Raffling off a car] is pretty rare,” Laycock said. “I don’t know of any other schools that do a raffle like this.”

Information on buying tickets is available at www.foothillsacademy.org.

Students are helping their parents drum up interest in the raffle, encouraging people to take a chance on winning a spot behind the wheel of the 2019 Camaro.

As Grade 4 student Quinton Nixon puts it, “and then once you win, the best part is you can live the life! It’s wonderful!”