Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante to give speech at UN Climate Summit

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will be speaking at the United Nations (UN) on Sept. 23 at the opening of the UN Climate Summit.

According to the mayor’s office, Plante “will be the only representative at the city level at this prestigious forum” and “will address the world’s political leaders and others involved in climate action to remind them of the urgent need to act in the fight against climate change.”

Four days later, on Sept. 27, the mayor will receive environmental activist Greta Thunberg at Montreal City Hall after a climate march.

The opening panel at Climate Week in New York City, in which Plante will participate, is themed “Plans for a Carbon-Neutral World.”

The mayor’s office said she will then “address the assembly, including the German chancellor, the premier of New Zealand, the prime minister of India and the secretary-general of the United Nations.”

Following the Global Climate Action Summit last September in San Francisco, the Plante administration implemented a strategy to encourage the carbon neutrality of all buildings in Montreal by 2050.