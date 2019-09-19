U.S. navy confirms UFO videos from Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge are real

The truth was out there all along — and one of the guys from Blink-182 found it.

Videos released by singer and alien enthusiast Tom DeLonge contain authentic footage of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), a spokesperson for the U.S. navy confirmed to multiple outlets.

DeLonge released three videos in late 2017 and early 2018 through the To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA), a UFO research organization he co-founded in 2017. The videos were covered extensively in the media when they were released, including by the New York Times. The U.S. navy has not discussed them until now.

“The Navy designates the objects contained in these videos as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs),” Joe Gradisher, spokesperson for the deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare, told the Black Vault blog last week. The Black Vault is an online trove of government documents about potential UFOs and aliens, curated by enthusiasts.

Gradisher later repeated the statement to CNN, adding that the U.S. navy is being transparent about the objects for safety reasons.

“This is all about frequent incursions into our training ranges by UAPs,” he told CNN. “Those incursions present a safety hazard to the safe flight of our aviators and security of our operations.”

In other words, if pilots see something extraordinary in the sky, Gradisher wants to make sure they are careful in the moment and report the sighting later.

“For many years, our aviators didn’t report these incursions because of the stigma attached to previous terminology and theories about what may or may not be in those videos,” Gradisher said.

He added in a separate interview with Time magazine that encounters with UAPs have increased lately due to the rising popularity of recreational drones.

“The reason why I’m talking about it is to drive home the seriousness of this issue,” Gradisher told Time. “The more I talk, the more our aviators and all services are more willing to come forward.”

All three videos released by TTSA were captured by U.S. military fighter pilots.

The first video, dubbed “FLIR1,” shows an object hovering in the sky, as seen through several different sensor filters. The object abruptly darts away at the end of the video, moving too fast for the sensors to maintain a lock on it. The video was originally recorded in 2004 off the coast of San Diego, according to TTSA.

The second video, dubbed “GIMBAL,” was recorded by a U.S. navy fighter pilot using an infrared camera. It shows a disk-shaped object with a small protrusion sticking out of the centre at the bottom of the disk.

Two pilots can be heard discussing the object in the video.

“It’s a f–king drone, bro,” one says.

“There’s a whole fleet of them,” the other says. “My gosh!”

One of the pilots then points out that the object is flying at high speed against the wind.

“The wind’s 120 knots out of the west,” he says. “Look at that thing, dude!”

The object then tilts 90 degrees, and the video ends.

The third video, dubbed “GO FAST,” was recorded in 2015, according to TTSA. It shows an object moving at an extremely high speed below the observing fighter jet. The object is moving too fast for the jet’s infrared sensors to lock onto it.

The U.S. navy has not determined the exact nature or origin of these objects. Gradisher says investigations are ongoing.

DeLonge has been celebrating the U.S. navy spokesperson’s comments all week on Twitter and is promising more revelations in the future.

“I won’t let you down,” he wrote on Thursday in response to one user’s pledge to donate to TTSA. “People haven’t seen NOTHING yet. You think this recent revelation about the Navy is big? I have been saying the same thing for 36 months. Hold tight, be patient … It’s about to get real.”