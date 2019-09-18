Georgian Bay Hwy 400 fatal crash
September 18, 2019 6:53 pm

88-year-old man dies in collision on Hwy. 400 in Georgian Bay: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police say the 88-year-old victim from Muskoka Lakes, Ont. was alone in the vehicle.

Police handout
An 88-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay on Wednesday afternoon, OPP say.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated, police add.

OPP officers, fire crews and ambulance services were at the scene about 20 metres off the northbound lanes in the east ditch, police say.

“The vehicle went off the road and rolled in the ditch,” OPP Const. David Hobson said.

One northbound lane on Highway 400 was closed for about six hours, Hobson said.

