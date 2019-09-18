New regional park in Central Okanagan called ‘a place of deep spirituality, ceremony and celebration’

A new park has opened in the Central Okanagan.

Goats Peak Regional Park, located along Seclusion Bay Road in West Kelowna, was officially opened on Wednesday morning.

Dignitaries were on hand during the opening, including Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) chairperson Gail Given, Westbank First Nation (WFN) chief Roxanne Lindley and West Kelowna mayor Gord Milson.

The regional district says it purchased the property in September 2014 for $5 million. Since then, a management plan for the 52-hectare park was developed, while signs and interpretive amenities were designed and constructed in the past year.

“Opening Goats Peak fulfills one of the important environmental areas identified by the regional board in our strategic priorities for this term,” said Given.

“The main park access and summit trails allow residents to learn about and connect with nature while increasing the number of hectares of regional parks now available for use.”

A 1.3-kilometre trail (Big Sagebrush) is the main access to the park and links to a viewpoint, while a 1.2-kilometre trail (Mountain Goat) climbs more than 200 metres to a summit vista.

“Goat’s Peak is a significant area to the Syilx Okanagan people. It’s a place of deep spirituality, ceremony and celebration; rich with animals, plants and medicines to support our people,” said WFN chief Roxanne Lindley.

“WFN worked closely with RDCO to ensure the focus was as much on protection as it was on becoming a public space. Opening it up means we all take responsibility to ensure its health remains in-tact for future generations.”