September 18, 2019 1:44 pm

Woman charged with theft, driving offences in Kawartha Lakes crash: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP say a woman faces theft and other charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

OPP say officers were called to attend a single-vehicle collision on Kawartha Lakes Road 36 near Birch Point Road in Dunsford, about 20 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.

Police say the driver and a young passenger were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay as a precaution.

Further investigation revealed alleged stolen items in the vehicle and other driving infractions.

Jamie Frankiewicz, 34, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime, under $5,000
  • Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Alter a licence plate
  • Use of a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 31.

