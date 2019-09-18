Woman charged with theft, driving offences in Kawartha Lakes crash: OPP

A woman faces theft and other charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

OPP say officers were called to attend a single-vehicle collision on Kawartha Lakes Road 36 near Birch Point Road in Dunsford, about 20 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.

Police say the driver and a young passenger were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay as a precaution.

Further investigation revealed alleged stolen items in the vehicle and other driving infractions.

Jamie Frankiewicz, 34, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime, under $5,000

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Alter a licence plate

Use of a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 31.

